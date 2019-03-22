Man gets 6 years in foiled wig store robbery

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who claimed he had a gun and tried to rob the Hair Depot in Boardman was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by Judge John Durkin to six years in prison.

Darin Jenkins, 47, received the sentence for a second degree charge of robbery.

Jenkins is accused of walking into the store and handing a note to employees demanding money and saying he had a gun.

Jenkins ran out of the store with $280 and was tackled by a store employee, Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day said.