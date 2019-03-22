Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kane is disbarred
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is losing her law license, a few months after she began a jail sentence for perjury, obstruction and other counts.
The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued a disbarment order today.
Kane was convicted in 2016 for leaking information about a grand jury investigation to a Philadelphia newspaper and lying about it.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.