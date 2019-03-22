Ex-football standout Wollett discusses heroin use

YOUNGSTOWN — Former Kent State All-MAC safety Luke Wollett recalled his senior year as a standout athlete with early pro draft potential — it was the same year he used heroin for the first time.

Wollett was one of several who spoke at an opioid summit Friday morning at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on drug use and adolescents, hosted by the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

For Wollett and many others like him, opioid addiction began in his doctor's office.

"Before I knew it, I needed some type of drug to offer the relief sports gave me — to be the person I thought I had to be for others," he told attendees.

Wollett said three out of four people who need drug treatment don't get "quality" treatment.

Others presented on drugs' effects on the adolescent brain and the efficacy of prevention and diversion.

