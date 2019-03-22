Driver smacks Spectrum truck with worker in bucket

LIBERTY

An unidentified driver was charged after he hit a cable TV truck head-on while a man was working in the truck's bucket at about 3:30 a.m. today, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner.

A Spectrum employee had been working on wires, raised above the truck in the truck's bucket, when the driver steered left of center, through the orange cones and into the Spectrum truck.

The front of the car was damaged, but there were no serious injuries in the crash.

Investigators believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol.