CityScape plans its Streetscape program downtown June 1

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown CityScape’s greater downtown Streetscape beautification program will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 1.

About 600 volunteers will help beautify the area by removing debris, trimming, planting flowers and shrubs, and mulching planted areas, said Sharon Letson, CityScape’s executive director, at a kickoff breakfast today at the YMCA of Youngstown.

CityScape usually raises about $50,000 annually for the program, she said.

This is the 22nd annual Streetscape event.

Those wanting to volunteer or donate can go to the organization’s website – youngstowncityscape.com.

