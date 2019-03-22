2 Ohio teen boys charged in shooting that killed girl
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Ohio.
Prosecutors in Toledo say the boys have been charged as juveniles, but they will ask a judge to transfer the case to adult court.
Police have said a social media dispute led to a fight and a shooting on March 11 that killed Alexia Carey. Her grandfather was grazed by a bullet.
Authorities say investigators think several people fired shots. A third teen and an adult also have been charged in connection with the dispute.
Carey was a student at Northwood High School near Toledo.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.