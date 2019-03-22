Vigil set Friday to honor New Zealand mosque victims

YOUNGSTOWN — The Islamic Society of Greater Youngstown will host an interfaith vigil to honor the victims of the New Zealand attacks at mosques at 6 p.m. Friday at the Masjid al-Khair mosque, 1670 Homewood Ave.



The president of the society said the vigil will be to spread “love, compassion and solidarity with the loved ones of those killed or injured in the attacks, and to stand together as a united human community.”