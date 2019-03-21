Fire ball above LA not an alien invasion, just a film shoot

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department would like residents to know that aliens are not invading.

The LAPD says a fire ball that dashed through the sky over downtown Wednesday evening was part of a movie production.

The department tweeted a video of the fiery streak with the reassuring message that it wasn't a meteor or an alien invasion — "just a film shoot."

"This is Tinseltown after all," the tweet said.