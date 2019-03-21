Father, son dead after crash in Campbell
CAMPBELL — A father and son were killed in a one-car accident just after 7:30 a.m. today on Wilson Avenue near Sixth Street.
A city police spokesman said the driver’s daughter was injured and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
The spokesman said no other details were available. Troopers from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are helping in the investigation, the spokesman said.
