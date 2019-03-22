Akiva students mark Purim with Heritage Manor residents

YOUNGSTOWN

Akiva Academy students celebrated Purim with Heritage Manor residents this morning.

The festival of Purim is celebrated every year on the 14th of the Hebrew month of Adar (late winter/early spring). Purim 2019 began Wednesday night and continued through Thursday.

It commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people in ancient Persia from Haman’s plot “to destroy, kill and annihilate all the Jews, young and old, infants and women, in a single day,” as recorded in the Megillah (book of Esther). It is customary for children to dress up in costumes.

