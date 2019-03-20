Trump in Lima Video Image Link | Published: March 20, 2019 at 3:18 p.m.

CANTON — President Donald Trump departed Air Force One at 5:19 p.m. at the Akron-Canton Airport on his way to a private fundraiser nearby.

Trump kept away from journalists who were corralled and watched him from a distance chat with employees of McKinley Air Inc. and their family and friends. After a few minutes, Trump got into a limousine with Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran.

5;12 p.m.

CANTON — Air Force One touched down at 5:12 p.m. at the Akron-Canton Airport with President Donald Trump about to exit.

Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran are here to welcome Trump.

The president is here for a high-priced private fundraiser at a country club in suburban Canton.

Earlier in Lima this afternoon, Trump again called on General Motors to reopen or sell the idled Lordstown Assembly Plant.

There is no product coming there in the aftermath of Chevrolet Cruze production, idling three shifts of workers or displacing them to other states.

“Get that plant open or sell it to somebody who wants it. Get it open, or sell it now to someone who wants it, and the UAW will help you. Get it open now,” he said during a stop at a military supplier.

He also urged GM and the United Auto Workers to step up the pace of contract talks, now rather than later in the year. Trump took aim at the UAW, telling workers there that the union should lower it's dues, adding "They could've kept Lordstown..."

He also noted that he had a lot of support from the area now being hit hard by unemployment: “Lordstown’s a great area. I guess I like it because I won so big there.”

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, was not impressed.

“Today we received more empty rhetoric from the President of the United States. Losing GM Lordstown is more than just losing a plant. It means workers losing their livelihoods. It means families being forced to leave everything behind and move away from our community. This closure has a ripple effect that touches everything and everyone,” Ryan said in a statement after Trump’s speech.

“Northeast Ohio is set to lose more than $3 billion in economic activity, and what is the President doing to help? He attacked union leaders like Dave Green, who are fighting hard to save this plant and standing up for its employees. His disrespect toward Dave is disgraceful. That’s not leadership, and it’s beneath the office of the President of the United States. Right now, the President is selling us the past. But our community is ready to move forward. We need to come together and shape a future where we have an economy that cuts workers in on the deal.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, added, "The president is hurting military missions by taking money away from Ohio military installations to pay for his vanity project. He attacks Sen. McCain, a war hero and a patriot. He failed to stand up for Lordstown as GM closed its plant and laid off thousands of workers. While the president promises one thing, he continues to pursue policies that betray Ohio service members, veterans, families and workers.”

Trump is at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima and will be flying into the Akron-Canton Airport later today.

At the Lima plant, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, said, "The best tanks and armored vehicles in the world are made in Lima, Ohio. The JSMC and our Ohio workers are not just making our country safer, they’re supporting our allies around the world during some very dangerous times."

Trump is to attend a private fundraiser at the Brookside Country Club, just outside Canton, tonight.

There is a handful of journalists, including two from The Vindicator, at the airport waiting for Trump’s arrival. He’s expected to arrive about 5 p.m. though Air Force One will probably land a little later than that.

Tickets for the country club start at $2,800 and go up to $70,000 for a couple.