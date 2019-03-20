Lawyer asks evaluation of co-defendants in Bugdal murder case

YOUNGSTOWN

The attorney for one of three men accused in a July 2017 murder asked a judge Wednesday to have a competency hearing against the co-defendants to determine if they are competent enough to testify against his client.

Atty. David Betras filed the motion in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on behalf of Alex New, 21, who is accused of aggravated murder in the shooting death of Marion Bugdal, 52, who was found shot to death in his burned out home on the East Side.

Also charged in Bugdal’s death are Johnnathen Figueroa, 21, and Fred Nolasco, also 21.

Judge Maureen Sweeney ruled last year that Figueroa and Nolasco are incompetent to stand trial for Bugdal’s death.

