Bill to expand Pa. public pension forfeiture law heads to governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation to toughen Pennsylvania’s public-sector pension forfeiture law is on its way to the governor, who says he’ll sign it.
The Senate voted unanimously today for a bill that applies the forfeiture law to state and federal felonies and other crimes that could result in at least five years behind bars.
It will also trigger forfeiture when a defendant pleads guilty or no contest, or is found guilty by a judge or jury.
Current law imposes pension forfeiture when a defendant is sentenced.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he supports the proposal.
