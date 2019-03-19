BREAKING: OEPA gives thumbs up to TJX project

Youngstown council to approve $163.9M budget Wednesday


March 19, 2019 at 12:05p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City council is expected Wednesday to approve a $163.9 million budget.

The proposed budget was discussed at four public meetings between Kyle Miasek, interim finance director, and city council.

The discussion focused primarily on the proposed $32.7 million general-fund deficit, which had a $2.2 million shortfall when talks began in December.

