Will chickens be allowed on East Side property?

YOUNGSTOWN — The city planning commission recommended to city council that a Lansdowne Boulevard resident be allowed to have up to eight hens on her property.

Carmelo Cintron sought the recommendation today. Council will act at a later date.

The request was made before chickens were found on the property, which “is pretty rare,” said Charles Shasho, a commission member and the city’s deputy director of public works. Nearly every other time a request is made it’s because chickens are already at a home in residential neighborhoods, Shasho said.