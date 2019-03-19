Tim Hortons opens in Liberty

LIBERTY — The staff of the Tim Hortons on Belmont Avenue celebrated the opening of the new restaurant alongside Liberty officials and the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this evening.

The restaurant was developed by TH Cleveland, an independent area developer based in Beachwood and is developing seven Tim Hortons locations in Northeast Ohio.

Liberty is home to the first in Trumbull County. The restaurant created 52 jobs.

There also will be a Tim Hortons in Girard and Austintown by the end of the year.

