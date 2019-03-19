South Side man sentenced to federal prison 2nd time

YOUNGSTOWN — A West Marion Avenue man who pleaded guilty last year to having a gun while selling drugs and for running a drug house is going to federal prison for the second time.

Judge John Adams of the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on Monday sentenced Rafael Samaniego, 27, to 93 months in prison on charges of maintaining a drug premises and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Samaniego was also given eight years of supervised release.

The charges came after an April 2018 warrant was served at Samaniego’s home by members of the Youngstown police vice squad and Community Police Unit, where police found 34 bags of marijuana, a bag of crack cocaine, a pistol in his living room, another pistol in his car, and a digital scale with drug residue on it.

