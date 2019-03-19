Route 711 SB ramp to I-680 SB closed March 29 to October
YOUNGSTOWN — The ramp from state Route 711 southbound to Interstate 680 southbound will be closed from March 29 through late October for bridge repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Motorists can detour on Gypsy Lane to U.S. Route 422, to state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue), to I-680.
Traffic traveling the two lanes of I-680 northbound from Route 711 to Belle Vista Avenue will be split, with one lane crossed over into the I-680 southbound lanes, ODOT says.
The bridge-repair project is expected to be completed in July 2021.
