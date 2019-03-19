Patriots owner Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors have offered a plea deal to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men charged with paying for illicit sex at a massage parlor.
The Palm Beach State Attorney today confirmed it has offered Kraft and 24 other men charged with soliciting prostitution the standard diversion program offered to first-time offenders.
Spokesman Mike Edmondon said the men must concede they would be found guilty, perform 100 hours community service, attend a class on the dangers of prostitution and pay $5,000 per count. Kraft was charged with two counts last month.
In return, the charges of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution would be dropped. Edmondson said none have accepted so far.
Kraft's attorney Jack Goldberger did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
