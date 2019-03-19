OEPA gives thumbs up to TJX project

LORDSTOWN — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency today gave water-quality approval to the HomeGoods Distribution Center project, one of the final approvals the company needs before scheduling a groundbreaking next month.

State Sen. Sean O'Brien, D-32nd of Bazetta, received the announcement today from the OEPA of the Section 401 Water Quality Water Certification.

O'Brien said another approval is needed from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but the Army Corps generally follows the recommendation of the OEPA.

"We can see the finish line. With the EPA approval and hopefully the Army Corp, we believe this project will be completed, and just in time when you think of what's going on with GM Lordstown," O'Brien said.