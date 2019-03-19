Developers propose turning UA building into hotel
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Developers are looking to transform an old building on the University of Akron campus into a boutique hotel.
Cleveland developers Joe Shafran and Tom Chema have proposed redeveloping the century-old Martin University Center building and turning it into a hotel to cater to the university as well as the community. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the building closed in 2013.
Akron Planning Director Jason Segedy says officials are pleased to see the project taking shape, and says officials would like to see the building restored and renovated.
Chema, who led the development of downtown Cleveland’s baseball park and basketball arena, says it is too soon to disclose a projected cost of the project.
