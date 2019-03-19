Community night is Thursday at Campbell Elementary/Middle School
CAMPBELL — Campbell Elementary/Middle School, 2002 Community Circle, will have a community night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the school cafeteria.
The evening will be centered on STEAM activities for students from kindergarten through seventh grade. Mercy Health will have a station on bicycle safety, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office will offer child identification kits, and Youngstown State University’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics will have kid-friendly recipes for healthy snacks.
Refreshments will be provided by The Nutrition Group, Youth Intensive Services and Campbell Elementary/Middle School PTO.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 30, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Campbell students, families invited to free Community Nights
- December 5, 2017 8:46 a.m.
Campbell students to host winter festival
- September 26, 2018 midnight
School to host community nights
- April 5, 2017 9:32 a.m.
Campbell community night is Thursday
- March 11, 2018 midnight
School will host community night
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.