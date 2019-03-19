Campbell has new police chief

CAMPBELL — Mayor Nick Phillips of Campbell will swear in the city’s new police chief on Monday.

Patrick Kelly, a retired Youngstown police officer, will be the department’s new chief.

Kelly, who retired in August as a detective sergeant, spent 28 years working as an officer.

The incoming chief will fill the position left open by former chief Dennis Puskarcik, who resigned in January after allegations he had improperly accessed the department’s evidence lockers.

An internal investigation found no evidence to support claims.

