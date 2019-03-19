Authorities free dog from vacant South Side home

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office and Animal Charity freed a dog from a vacant 361 Carroll St. home today.

The dog somehow found a way into the South Side home, which is decaying and has a tree growing out of it, but could not get out, because the doors are boarded up. With aid from the city police department, humane agents were able to get inside, locate the dog on the second floor, and get him outside.

Neighbors said they heard the dog barking inside for about a week. The dog was taken to Animal Charity.