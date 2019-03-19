Austintown schools superintendent seeking another post

AUSTINTOWN — Schools Superintendent Vincent Colaluca has applied to the superintendent position at Canton City Schools, Canton school officials confirmed today.

“I’m looking at options for me and my family. It’s a personal thing,” Colaluca told The Vindicator this afternoon.

Colaluca’s contract with Austintown School District expires in 2020, and he expects to “continue to work with the board,” he said.

Lisa Reicosky, Canton City Schools communications coordinator, said, however, the district’s current interim superintendent is set to leave in July and “they want to bring in someone immediately.”

Canton school board members are currently reviewing 29 applicants and expect to make a decision at a May 20 board meeting, she said. “They would probably come on-board when they’re available."

Also in the applicant pool is Kenya Mandeldove-Sadler, deputy chief of transformation for Youngstown City School District, Reicosky confirmed.