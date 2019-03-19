Austintown PD has lead on McDonald's robber

AUSTINTOWN — Township detectives say they’ve identified the man who robbed the Mahoning Avenue McDonald’s restaurant at gunpoint this morning.

Detective Jordan Yacovone said at about noon police were seeking warrants to arrest the man. While his name has not been released, he's considered a “strong” suspect, Yacovone said.

He added he expects the man to be in custody by later today.

Yacovone said the man entered the restaurant just before 8 a.m., pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money. It’s unclear how much the man took, he said.

No injuries were reported.