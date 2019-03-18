UPDATE | Bond is $500,000 for Y'town father charged with infant's murder

YOUNGSTOWN

Municipal Judge Renee DiSalvo today set bond at $500,000 for a 19-year-old man accused of killing his infant son.

Xavier Richardson is accused of the Saturday death of his son, who is less than two months old.

The baby died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Police were called because some of the baby's injuries resembled child abuse, a police report said.

Richardson was arrested after he was questioned by detectives. He denied hurting the baby yet he also told detectives he was the only person home when the baby received his injuries.