YSU women's basketball to play Cincinnati in the WNIT
Youngstown State's women's basketball team will face the Cincinnati Bearcats in the opening round of the WNIT on Thursday.
The Penguins will travel to the Bearcat's Fifth Third Arena.
Youngstown State's women's basketball team will face the Cincinnati Bearcats in the opening round of the WNIT on Thursday.
The Penguins will travel to the Bearcat's Fifth Third Arena.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.