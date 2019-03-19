YSU women's basketball to play Cincinnati in the WNIT


By Vindy Staff | March 18, 2019 at 11:06p.m.

Youngstown State's women's basketball team will face the Cincinnati Bearcats in the opening round of the WNIT on Thursday.

The Penguins will travel to the Bearcat's Fifth Third Arena.

