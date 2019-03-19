Ryan: Trump's 'fake national emergency' will hurt Valley projects

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, responded Monday to the Trump Administration’s list of military construction projects potentially impacted by President Trump’s border wall. Among these are possible projects in Ravenna and Youngstown.

“We expected this unwelcome news, but now it’s official. The President’s fake national emergency is jeopardizing critical military projects in Ohio. This is unacceptable. Not only is the President undermining Congress and the Constitution, his actions make America and our service members less secure and less prepared to deal with threats at home and abroad. We should be ensuring our service members have the resources they need to do their job – taking already appropriated funding does the opposite,” Ryan said.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Cleveland, added in a statement: “The president’s decision to go around Congress and take funding away from our military to support his vanity project is reckless and irresponsible.”

Ryan said Ohio projects meet the criteria that are eligible for funds to be rescinded are:

Youngstown Air Reserve Station: Relocate Main Gate, $8.8 million.

Camp Garfield (formerly Camp Ravenna): Automated Multipurpose Machine Gun (MPMG) Range, $7.4 million.

Wright-Patterson AFB: Fire/Crash Rescue Station: $6.8 million.

Wright-Patterson AFB: ADAL Intelligence Prod. Complex (NASIC): $61 million.

Mansfield: Replace Fire Station: $13 million.

Toledo Express Airport: NORTHCOM - Construct Alert Hangar $15 million.

Total amount: $112 million