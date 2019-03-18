Newton Falls councilman appeals recall vote

WARREN — Newton Falls Councilman John Baryak Jr. has appealed of the decision of the Trumbull County Board of Elections last month that authorized asking voters at the Nov. 5 election whether Baryak should be recalled from office.

Two Newton Falls residents filed petitions with the elections board in October for the recall on the grounds that Baryak failed to “fairly and properly conduct the business of the city, because of his failure to wisely spend the taxpayer’s money and for misfeasance in office.”

Baryak has called the allegations “false” and “frivolous.”

The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, which represents the elections board, filed a response to the appeal, saying Ohio law does not allow for appeals of board of elections decisions except in the case of “fraud, corruption, abuse of discretion, or a clear disregard of statues or applicable legal provisions.”

Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court is assigned the case.