Mohip applies for state superintendent job in Nevada


March 18, 2019 at 12:05a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is one of 33 people who applied for Nevada's top education post, the state superintendent of public instruction, according to The Las Vegas Review Journal.

His current position in the city schools district has a salary of $170,000, and his contract expires July 31.

