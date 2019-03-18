Mohip applies for state superintendent job in Nevada
Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is one of 33 people who applied for Nevada's top education post, the state superintendent of public instruction, according to The Las Vegas Review Journal.
His current position in the city schools district has a salary of $170,000, and his contract expires July 31.
