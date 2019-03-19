Mercy Health ER to receive grant for opioid treatment

YOUNGSTOWN — Thanks to new state funding, opioid addiction medication will be available in St. Elizabeth Hospital emergency rooms.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board committee members today reviewed a $250,000 State Opioid Response grant awarded to dispense buprenorphine – an opioid used in medication assisted treatment – on a singular basis in Mercy Health emergency departments.

The new program would also “immediately link” patients with recovery specialists and substance-abuse programs. The sooner treatment can begin, the more likely patients are to stick with it, said Dr. Chad Donley, regional medical director for Mercy Health emergency departments.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com