Fox News hires Donna Brazile as political contributor

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Democratic National Committee chief Donna Brazile, who was fired by CNN for tipping off the Hillary Clinton campaign about debate topics in 2016, has joined Fox News Channel as a political commentator.

Brazile said today she knows fellow liberals will criticize her for joining Fox, but that it's important for people not to retreat to "safe spaces" where they just talk to people who agree with them.

"There's an audience on Fox News that doesn't hear enough from Democrats," Brazile said in a statement.

Her conduct at CNN was revealed as part of emails exposed by Wikileaks. She had contacted the Clinton campaign about topics that would be covered in a March 2016 town hall when the competition was Bernie Sanders.

Brazile initially denied the accusation, but admitted to it after the election. She wrote in March 2017 that sending emails to the Clinton campaign was "a mistake I will forever regret."

At Fox, Brazile will not have anything to do with campaign debates or town halls, said a Fox employee with knowledge of the arrangement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak about contract details. That may be a moot point, anyway: the Democratic National Committee recently said it would not allow Fox News to host any of its upcoming primary debates.

She'll now be going to work alongside some people at Fox who hammered her in the aftermath of the leaked questions story.