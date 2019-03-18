3 men arraigned on gun charges after weekend arrest


March 18, 2019 at 3:13p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Renee DiSalvo of municipal court today arraigned three on weapons charges who were arrested over the weekend.

She set bond at $12,000 for Jaimi Rozario, 36, of Ridge Avenue, who was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Sunday on East Dewey Avenue on the South Side after officers responded to a gunshot sensor call there.

Reports said Rozario was in a car and got out of the car when police arrived. He allowed officers to search him and they found a bag of suspected marijuana. Police then found a loaded 6.35mm pistol in the car. Rozario was booked into the Mahoning County jail and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Judge DiSalvo set bond at $10,000 for Barry Wallace, 25, of Lowell Avenue, who was arrested about 2:50 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 680 after a car he was in was pulled over for speeding. Police smelled marijuana in the car and searched it, finding a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, reports said. Wallace is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Bond was set at $10,500 Harold Shuler, 29, of Glennellen Avenue, who was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Saturday at Market Street and East LaClede Avenue on the South Side after a car he was in was pulled over for running a red light. Police searched the car because they smelled marijuana and found a loaded 9mm handgun in the car where Shuler was sitting. He is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000