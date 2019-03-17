President Donald Trump called on General Motors to reopen the Lordstown plant soon.

According to a tweet from Trump's account he said, "Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST! Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence!"