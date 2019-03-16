SPELLING BEE | Third place winner
YOUNGSTOWN - Abby McCormack of Springfield Intermediate School takes third place in The Vindicator's 86th Regional Spelling Bee.
Two remaining spellers battle it out for the first-place title.
