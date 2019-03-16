SPELLING BEE | Third place winner


March 16, 2019 at 11:52a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN - Abby McCormack of Springfield Intermediate School takes third place in The Vindicator's 86th Regional Spelling Bee.

Two remaining spellers battle it out for the first-place title.

