SPELLING BEE | Only one word missed in the fourth round


March 16, 2019 at 11:05a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN - Only one word was missed in the fourth round of The Vindicator's 86th Regional Spelling Bee.

Sixteen spellers remain for the fifth round.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000