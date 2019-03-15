Youngstown school hosts 'special persons day'
YOUNGSTOWN — Wilson Elementary School today is hosting a special persons’ day.
Aunts, uncles, moms, dads and more are having lunch with students.
Jamar Spivey said he’s there simply to support his nieces and nephews.
“We’re here to get better involved with the kids and stay involved in the community,” said aunt Dolishah Spivey.
