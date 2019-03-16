Settlement to raise rates for Trumbull waste treatment

WARREN

A settlement reached Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court will result in a sizable increase in the amount the county will pay for treatment of wastewater from Champion and the western part of Lordstown.

County officials say, however, they won’t know how much more until they decide how widely to spread the increased costs.

The resolution, which officials discussed at a news conference Friday at the Log Cabin on Courthouse Square, pays Warren about $1.5 million more per year to treat the wastewater and increases the rate from about 30 percent of what Warren customers pay to 75 percent. The 10-year agreement is retroactive to January 2018.

Gary Newbrough, deputy county sanitary engineer, said the amount it will raise county sewer rates will depend on whether all county sewer customers see the increase or only customers of the Metropolitan Sewer District, which covers about 60 percent of the county’s customers. It will be phased in over about five years.

