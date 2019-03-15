UPDATE | Jason Kokrak tied for 31st at The Players Championship



Published March 15, 2019 at 12:50 p.m.
Updated March 15, 2019 at 2:23 p.m.

PONTA VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Jason Kokrak, a Warren JFK graduate, is currently tied for 31st place at The Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass course.

Kokrak shot a bogey-free 68 today in the second round, with four birdies, including one at the famous Island Green on No. 17. He shot a 73 in the opening round.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000