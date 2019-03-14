Senate votes against Trump emergency declaration

WASHINGTON — The Senate today voted to block President Donald Trump's declaration of an emergency to secure additional funding for his proposed southern border wall.

Twelve Republican senators joined with their Democratic Party colleagues to vote against the Trump declaration, including Ohio Republican Rob Portman from the Cincinnati area.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Cleveland, said in a news release today, “The president’s decision to go around Congress and take funding away from our military to support his vanity project is reckless and irresponsible."

The president said he will veto the effort to stop his attempt to get extra funding for the wall.

Brown said, “I urge my Republican colleagues to help us override the president’s expected veto. Instead of building a wall, we should be passing legislation to protect pensions for millions of workers and retirees, bring down the cost of prescription drugs, and rewrite the tax code to put hardworking Americans first.”