Sanders Institute closing down as he campaigns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Sanders Institute, a think tank founded by the Democratic presidential contender's wife and stepson, is shutting down, at least for now, hoping to quash criticism the nonprofit has blurred the lines between family, fundraising and campaigning.

Jane Sanders said in an interview the Vermont-based institute has stopped accepting donations and plans to suspend all operations by the end of May.

The move comes as Bernie Sanders, a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination, prepares for a wave of scrutiny into his political network and his family's role.

As a candidate in 2016, Sanders criticized Hillary Rodham Clinton over her family's nonprofit, saying the foundation run by Clinton's husband and daughter amounted to a back door for foreign leaders and others seeking to buy access and influence.