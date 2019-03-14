UPDATE | 2 people in car involved in fatal hit-and-run

BOARDMAN — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say they have two unnamed persons of interest in the hit-and-run accident that killed a North Lima man Wednesday morning along Market Street, reports 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner.

The car involved in the accident also has been located, the patrol confirmed today.

The patrol obtained a search warrant, and the car is at the Canfield Post’s facility, said Lt. Brad Bucey.

Charges have not yet been filed as of this afternoon.

Joseph Brown, 33, of North Lima, died after being struck by two cars early Wednesday. Brown was lying in the roadway when he was struck by a 62-year-old Boardman woman.

Evidence at the scene suggests Brown was struck by another vehicle before being struck by the Boardman woman, according to a patrol report. Troopers said the first vehicle that struck Brown left the scene.

12:18 p.m.

BOARDMAN — The car involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning on Market Street has been located, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed today.

The patrol obtained a search warrant, and the car is at the Canfield Post’s facility, said Lt. Brad Bucey.

“We have a person of interest that we are speaking with at this time, but the investigation is pending, and no charges have been filed,” Bucey said.

Joseph Brown, 33, of North Lima, died after being struck by two cars early Wednesday morning. Brown was lying in the roadway when he was struck by a 62-year-old Boardman woman.

Evidence at the scene suggests Brown was struck by another vehicle before being struck by the Boardman woman, according to a patrol report. Troopers said the first vehicle that struck Brown left the scene.