Trumbull commissioners split on allowing workers to cash in unused time

WARREN

All three Trumbull County commissioners and Auditor Adrian Biviano apparently agree that a change needs to be made to a program that allows county employees to cash in unused sick and vacation time at the end of each year.

Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa felt strongly enough that he wanted a change to be made before a March 31 deadline, but Commissioners Dan Polivka and Frank Fuda were OK with rolling out the change later this year.

The matter came up for a vote Wednesday, with Fuda and Polivka voting to keep the program as-is for 2019 and Cantalamessa voting no. The legislation would have affected only non-union employees. The commissioners reauthorized the program for union employees last week.

The county’s “Sick and Vacation Leave Conversion Plan” costs the county $1.2 million to $1.4 million per year, said Richard Jackson, county human-resources director – adding that most counties have this type of program.

The program is open to union and non-union employees, but changing the program for union employees would require a change to their collective-bargaining agreement, Jackson said.

“We agreed it has to be changed,” Fuda said Wednesday.

Fuda said he did not know Cantalamessa was going to vote against waiting a year and said late Wednesday he is open to rescinding Wednesday’s decision if that is what Cantalamessa wants, and doing something sooner.

