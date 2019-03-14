UPDATE | Authorities said man killed himself in Canfield standoff

3:28 p.m.

CANFIELD — A man who killed himself with a gun today in his North Palmyra Road home caused a SWAT team response.

Michael P. O’Hara, 43, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after members of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team were called to the 7515 N. Palmyra Road home about 10 a.m.

County sheriff’s deputies tried to serve an eviction notice there that morning, Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

No one answered deputies’ knocks at the door so they went in through a back door. They heard a gunshot and backed out of the house, he said.

1:56 p.m.

CANFIELD — The subject of a standoff at a North Palmyra Road is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene told media gathered at the scene that a SWAT team entered the home at about 1:30 p.m. and found the man dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Deputies were at the home to serve an eviction notice but retreated and called for SWAT when they heard a gunshot.

11:43 a.m.

CANFIELD — The Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team has surrounded a home near the intersection of North Palmyra Road and Chidester Drive after a gunshot was fired inside.

The team brought in its armored response vehicle dubbed The Bear. Also, the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency's command vehicle is on the scene.

The home in the 7500 block of North Palmyra is just one block away from Mahoning County Technical and Career Center, which has been placed on soft lockdown, city police Chief Chuck Colucci said.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said a county sheriff's deputy was serving an eviction notice at the home this morning.

"Nobody answered the door. He made entrance into the [home] and heard a gunshot in the house," he said.

Deputies believe the person is still inside the home, Greene said. They've been unable to make contact with them, however.

Deputies and police have the roads blocked off.