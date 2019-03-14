St. Patrick's Day live all weekend downtown

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The city will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an outdoor “Shamrock the Block” festival Saturday and Sunday on West Federal Street.

The event features live music and food.

It starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sunday. Admission is $5.

Because of the event, there is a parking ban on West Federal Street between Hazel and Phelps streets from 3 a.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Monday.

Also, vehicular traffic will not be permitted from 5 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Monday on West Federal Street between Hazel and Phelps streets, and from 8 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Monday on Phelps Street between Commerce and West Federal streets.

The city also is having its inaugural Youngstown St. Paddy’s Day 5K Fun Run and Walk at 10 a.m. Sunday.

