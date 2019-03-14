Proposal may raise legal age to purchase tobacco and vapes from 18 to 21

YOUNGSTOWN

City Health Commissioner Erin Bishop said she plans to ask city council in September to pass legislation raising the legal age to purchase tobacco and vapor products from 18 to 21.

But three members of city council – Nate Pinkard, D-3rd; Lauren McNally, D-5th; and Anita Davis, D-6th – who attended tonight’s public meeting on the proposal said they were undecided on whether it should become city law.

The council members said they want to see data on the impact raising the legal age to 21 has had on other communities.

There are 450 communities – including 21 in Ohio – and seven states that have passed legislation to increase the legal age from 18 to 21, said Wendy Hyde, the Ohio and Michigan regional director for the Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation, which is leading the charge to change the law.

