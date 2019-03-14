Mother, son arrested for attempted theft at Kohl's

BOARDMAN — A mother and son were arrested Tuesday for attempting to steal merchandise from Kohl’s, according to police reports.

Kristine Atwood, 35, of Boardman, and Justin Atwood, 15, concealed nearly $300 worth of merchandise and attempted to leave the store.

Atwood was arrested for theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday evening.

Justin was arrested for theft and being an unruly juvenile. He will have a hearing in juvenile court.