Struthers man arrested in Elyria on child-rape charge

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Marshals with Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force today arrested a Struthers man in Elyria man who was wanted for a child rape in Struthers.

Kevin Neely, 37, was arrested on Interstate 80 near state Route 57 after marshals learned Neely was planning to go to Lorain County from Struthers.

Marshals found the car and pulled it over at a rest stop, where Neely was taken into custody, a news release from the marshals said.