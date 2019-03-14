Canfield man who killed himself was being evicted from home

Staff report

CANFIELD

The man who killed himself with a gun Wednesday in his North Palmyra Road home did so after Mahoning County sheriff’s deputies tried to serve an eviction notice.

Michael P. O’Hara, 43, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after members of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team were called to the 7515 N. Palmyra Road home about 10 a.m. Deputies attempted to serve the notice that morning, Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

No one answered deputies’ knocks at the door so they went in through a back door. They heard a gunshot and backed out of the house, he said.

Deputies commonly serve eviction notices, Greene said. He said it is unfortunate that a man would be so down on his luck that he would kill himself.

“Unfortunately, sometimes that happens,” Greene said.

However, Cathy Grizinski, associate director of the Help Network of Northeast Ohio said: “Unfortunately, some people are so overwhelmed that they may find they’ve just lost the ability to cope and they become very overwhelmed.

“All their coping strategies kind of drift away. ... It’s all hopeless.”

General Motors spokeswoman Cheryl McCarron confirmed O’Hara worked in environmental engineering at the Lordstown automotive plant but hadn’t worked for the company since 2015.

GM first cut back worker shifts at the Lordstown plant in 2017.

